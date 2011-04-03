Thread: FS 2020 won't start - HELP

Hi, have FS2020 now since August and basically all runs well up till now. Have purchased couple of sceneries and despite some CTD in beginning, I am pretty happy. Now, all by sudden FS2020 starts and when the first background picture of Japan appears it runs into idle, i.e. background music just continues, in task manager I see that FS is alive and consumes CPU performance. But even after 30 minutes, it won't go into next stage which would be background picture "Japan has landed" before I reach start menu.
I shut down PC completely tried again, repaired FS application, ran as admin, de-plugged all USB, always same result. Before I completely re-install, any idea what I could try to fully restart FS2020?
Many thanks in advance.
Michael
