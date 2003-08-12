I'm running two Air Manager touch screen panels in X-plane for my Cessna 340 plane with AM instruments for the Cessna 402. All work properly except the EGT gauge. Needles are at zero on engine start and then go immediately to full scale as engines begin to run. I read somewhere that Air Manager has modified the offered EGT gauges so that they can be adjusted for variations by clicking on the instrument and changing the temp. range. I have tried this and don't see anywhere to make such changes. Can anyone help with this situation?