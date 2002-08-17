Thread: Eastern

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Remember when these were Delta's competition at Hartsfield?

    Arguably one of the more iconic liveries of the past age. And I'm not biased, you can't go wrong with a giant 757 painted on the tail.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eastern2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 170.7 KB  ID: 223769

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eastern4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 250.0 KB  ID: 223770

    Click image for larger version.  Name: eastern3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 413.7 KB  ID: 223771
    James - That is one beautiful shot of a very nice B757 with Eastern Airlines! Other than my brother-in-law, I never had anything against Eastern Airlines!

    Very nice pic James!

