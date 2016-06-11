Hi . I was an avid microsoft flightsim player in the early 2001 etc . now retired and want to get back in to flight sim. so the big question is what do i need please ? currently just have a laptop but need to purchase a tower system and a monitor . In the past my old computer was good but if i turned off certain aspects of flightsim it would work faster but still got freezing at times and ground appearnces were bad.

so any help would be appreciated dont want to spend thousands but something that will do the job niceley !!
many thanks for reading