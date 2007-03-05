The Boeing 737-400 in the Alaska livery. This aircraft has been very predictable, does what I want, when I want it. And everything seems to work on it! A joy to fly!

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-11-14_23-5-6-952.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 248.3 KB  ID: 223768

I know, it seems strange to see me flying up and down the east coast of the United States, so far from Alaska. When asked about that, I simply say, "I forgot to use my checklist!"

Right David?

Rick