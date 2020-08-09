This morning I had an enjoyable, but rather heavily researched, outing in GW3. I was searching for real-life vintage airline routes to fly and ran across the archive of old airline timetables at www.timetableimages.com, many of you know of this site I'm sure, but wow what a time suck, you can easily spend all the time you set aside for flying the sim looking through those old schedules. Most of them have not only routes, but departure/arrival times and even pricing!
Anyway I selected a 1929 Canadian Colonial Airlines New York to Montreal flight (click here) for this morning's flight. Who wouldn't want to do this trip? I fired up the Fairchild 71, departed at the appointed 7:00 am time from Newark, and enjoyed a scenic trip that almost lived up to the airline's 1929 brochure. I did wander off and do a little sightseeing, so I was running 20 minutes behind by the time we landed at Albany, but I didn't hear any complaints from the cabin.
I saved both the flight plan and the flight, and it occurred to me, someone else must have done this years ago, and maybe even compiled a lot of the old routes. I was looking through the great reference book, "Airlines of the United States since 1914" by R.E.G. Davies, and it also has a wealth of information about routes, operators and aircraft types, though not usually at the level of departure and arrival times. So does anyone know of a compilaton of these, or at least an old forum thread where people shared them?
August
