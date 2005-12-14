Just kind of let her run one day while taking care of Mom's affairs. She passed on November 6, 2020. It's taken a bit to try and get back into some type of normalcy. Just had enough motivation today to do a little posting. 2020 can bite me!

Something not quite right with this picture. Never fly when distracted.

