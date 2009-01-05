Thread: a320 flap location

Unable to find the flap indicator on the A320?
Unable to find the flap indicator on the A320?
It's on the upper EICAS screen, on the right below the N1 and N2 readouts. You have to extend the slats/flaps to at least position 1 for the display to appear.
Tim Wright
