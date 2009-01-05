Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: a320 flap location

    Stevepariser
    a320 flap location

    Unable to find the flap indicator on the A320?
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    It's on the upper EICAS screen, on the right below the N1 and N2 readouts. You have to extend the slats/flaps to at least position 1 for the display to appear.
    Tim Wright
