Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cubs

  1. Today, 10:37 AM #1
    ianhr's Avatar
    ianhr
    ianhr is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2004
    Location
    KSEE
    Posts
    116

    Default Cubs

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (957).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 171.0 KB  ID: 223752
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:27 AM #2
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,546

    Default

    nice view
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. URS repaints for A2A cubs blacked out interior/instruments???
    By saharatj98 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-02-2012, 04:13 PM
  2. Jug'n Cubs
    By Zorg_DK in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 11-14-2009, 07:25 PM
  3. Piper Cubs (2 quick shots)
    By HardCub in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-12-2009, 09:49 PM
  4. texture problems w/Narcizo Super Cubs
    By SSI01 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-08-2008, 06:35 PM
  5. Adding J-3 cubs as airport scenery
    By suter in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-14-2002, 02:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules