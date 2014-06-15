Thread: Frame rate limiter

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Frame rate limiter

    sonnymayer
    Frame rate limiter

    When I set a frame rate limit in Nvidia Control Panel it has no effect in the sim but when I set it in the Nvidia Profile Inspector it does show up in the sim. Why is that?
    mallcott
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sonnymayer View Post
    When I set a frame rate limit in Nvidia Control Panel it has no effect in the sim but when I set it in the Nvidia Profile Inspector it does show up in the sim. Why is that?
    Because not all instruction are read by the sim. Seeing them and reading them are two very different things.

    Ask Asobo why, coz I have no idea..
    g7rta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sonnymayer View Post
    When I set a frame rate limit in Nvidia Control Panel it has no effect in the sim but when I set it in the Nvidia Profile Inspector it does show up in the sim. Why is that?
    I presume when in the nvidia control panel.. you are first selecting Microsoft Flight Simulator from the drop down menu & then setting the FPS to 30 or the limit of your choice?

    Regards
    Steve
    sonnymayer
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    I presume when in the nvidia control panel.. you are first selecting Microsoft Flight Simulator from the drop down menu & then setting the FPS to 30 or the limit of your choice?

    Regards
    Steve
    Yes. I have made other selections in there as well. Now I'm wondering if any of them have actually taken effect.
    g7rta
    Default

    Out of interest.. what limit have you set it to and do you also have it limited within the sim itself (v-sync)
    I don’t know if having both on would cause any issues, but most people recommend not having v-sync on.

    I limit mine to 30fps using the nvidia control panel & it works ok. Might be worth updating your drivers too if you haven’t already. New drivers were released a few days ago

    Regards
    Steve
