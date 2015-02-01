Hi all, I have probably missed a thread on here already covering this so sorry if I have, but I have been racking my brain to try and figure out how to stop FSX reassigning my joystick controls when the sim exits.

I have removed all button commands for my Joystick(s) with in the default FSX control settings as I use FSUIPC. How ever when I fly my Aerosoft A320, 50% of the time the sim crashes on exit which is known to happen. When I load the sim again the next time, the FSX controls are all reassigned to the default state meaning I have to go though and remove them all again. Which then conflicts with commands sent via FSUIPC.

I've seen a thread with something similar to this but was not sure if it was referring to this kind of issue. If someone can please offer me some assistance with stopping this from happening, id really appreciate it, Many Thanks !