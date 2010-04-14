Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WINDOWS Version 20h2. Any problems for FS2004 (Wrong forum but more views i think. )

  1. Today, 08:26 AM #1
    HoratioWondersocks's Avatar
    HoratioWondersocks
    HoratioWondersocks is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Posts
    1,377

    Default WINDOWS Version 20h2. Any problems for FS2004 (Wrong forum but more views i think. )

    Hello 04ers
    Title says it all.

    Cheers Andy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:39 AM #2
    hgschnell
    hgschnell is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    186

    Default

    No problems (update yesterday) till now
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. WINDOWS Version 20h2. Any problems for FS2004 (Wrong forum but more views i think. )
    By HoratioWondersocks in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: Today, 09:03 AM
  2. Win10 20H2 update
    By Markg55 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-24-2020, 12:14 PM
  3. ~ This Is Big ~ ... Aspen the wrong way in the wrong plane, but *great new FSX info*
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-14-2010, 01:35 PM
  4. Sorry..wrong forum. But anyone know any forthcoming choppersim? (like apache-hav
    By Siinji in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-11-2004, 03:32 PM
  5. "Don't think, don't think, don't think"?
    By nramsey in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 10-09-2002, 10:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules