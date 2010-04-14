Thread: WINDOWS Version 20h2. Any problems for FS2004 (Wrong forum but more views i think. )

Hello 04ers
Title says it all.
Thanks Andy
Hello 04ers
Title says it all.
Thanks Andy
No problems with the new MSFS. Don’t know about FS2004 though, but as you say.. this is the wrong forum.
You could make a restore point.. & update to 20H2
In the unlikely event FS2004 doesn’t work then just go back (or try FS2004 in an older compatibility mode?)
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 08:39 AM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
I am also running FSX and FS2002 and the upgrade didn't cause a problem.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Bookmarks