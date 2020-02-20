Having just purchased the new flight sim I found that it took nearly 6hrs to download off the 10 discs onto my desktop(zoostorm windows 10). When on checking the flt sim file I found no exe file to start the operation of FS all the files were not sub divided into their separate files as is FSX so to avoid any problems the seller has replaced the MSFS and I hope to get it working in the coming week. Can anyone advise me how the file should look once transferred off the discs, does it resemble in any way the FSX is or is it totally different?.
Hope anyone can help.