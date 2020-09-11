Hi Everybody,
With my night lighting effects just about done, it's time to start on my daytime lighting effects. If I can get them close to real as my night time effects, I'd be ecstatic!!!!!

The left monitor show plane XP11.51b1 without any additional lighting effects, the left monitor has my night lighting effects installed. I'm working on the center monitor to get the day time effects I'm looking for and then I'll transfer those settings (they may need some minor adjustments) to the outer displays.