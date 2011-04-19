Aermacchi by IndiaFoxtEcho: Does it have an autopilot?
Hi everyone,
I hope that I am posting this in the correct forum. I am not sure that I am.
In any case, the Aermacchi by IndiaFoxtEcho seems like an excellent add-on for FS2020. I would consider buying it from the FlightSim.com store -- but only if it had an autopilot.
Does anyone know please if this aircraft simulation has an autopilot.
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
Bookmarks