Hi everyone,

I hope that I am posting this in the correct forum. I am not sure that I am.

In any case, the Aermacchi by IndiaFoxtEcho seems like an excellent add-on for FS2020. I would consider buying it from the FlightSim.com store -- but only if it had an autopilot.

Does anyone know please if this aircraft simulation has an autopilot.

Thank you.

Stanley