Hi. I assembled my computer a few years ago. I've played a lot of flight sims but I'm not very knowledgeable on installation of the programs on hdd and ssd. I just bought flight sim 2020 and put it on 1 TB hdd where windows 10 is. After the initial 2 or 3 Gigs I was going to put the rest on my 500G SATA ssd but I stopped and realized I don't really know what the h#ll I'm doing. The only thing I have on my ssd is DCS World. X plane 11 works good on hdd. But with flight sim 2020 I have a lot of questions I can't quite find the answers to regarding drives and install.
I have i7 6700k, 16G RAM, 6G Gtx 1060. The only thing I might add is more RAM.
Could someone please answer some questions:
Does flight sim 2020 have to be on the same drive as windows 10?
Should I move my Windows to the ssd?
My internet is 2mbs a lot of the time, and I hear that you can manually cache locations, is that ok on hdd? Or should that be ssd?
Given my computer and gpu, should I bother to buy bigger dedicated ssd (I also have DCS World stuff)? My motherboard is Asus z170a is it worth it to go to M.2 ssd? I don't want to blow a bunch of money on this computer if it really won't improve the flight sim 2020 experience that much. I'm kind of lost in all this...Please help...