Thread: AI Landing on wrong end of Runway

  Today, 09:20 PM
    Stewie
    Default AI Landing on wrong end of Runway

    Does anyone know how to stop AI from landing on the wrong end of the runway? I'm using the E Joshua St. Vincent scenery. Runway 7 is used for landing and Runway 25 for takeoff. Unfortunately, AI is landing through the mountain at the end of Runway 25. I've tried changing everything I could think of in the afcad and nothing changes. Any support in how to correct this would be appreciated.

    Regards,

    Stewie
