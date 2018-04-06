Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: the sim seems stable again....

    daspinall
    Default the sim seems stable again....

    After the last update, things went south my end flying wise or the lack off... I decided to update the BIOS on the motherboard and the graphics card, the result I'm now dealing with less ctd's again... This equates to enjoying more flights and participating in the odd challenge.... rather than scratching my nut trying to figure out what to do next...... 6th place again ha and that was a dreadful landing....Click image for larger version.  Name: webTipperbrush.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 138.8 KB  ID: 223750
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    g7rta
    That’s great news

    I think the new nvidia drivers have helped. The big one for me though was to go into the bios and change my RAM speed from 3600 to 3400. No CTDs at all now!
    Changing to 3200 previously didn’t seem to help, neither did disabling XMP. For some reason reducing it by just one setting has made all the difference. I recommend it.

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
