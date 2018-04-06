Thread: the sim seems stable again....

the sim seems stable again....
After the last update, things went south my end flying wise or the lack off... I decided to update the BIOS on the motherboard and the graphics card, the result I'm now dealing with less ctd's again... This equates to enjoying more flights and participating in the odd challenge.... rather than scratching my nut trying to figure out what to do next...... 6th place again ha and that was a dreadful landing....
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
