Three days ago we got hit by a typhoon, which knocked out my internet.
I wanted to see if msfs2200 would still run. I ran it, and it said "no internet
detected do you want to run in offline mode?". I said yes and I ran it.
I still wanted to get the bing scenery, so I flew from the same airport i
Had flown the day before. I thought the rolling cache would have the
Bing scenery. But it didn't have the good scenery, only the fsx type scenery.
I checked my settings, and the rolling cache was set to 0. I don't know how it
Got like that, maybe because I was offline.
Today still no Internet. I flew from an area that I had previously saved a
manual cache. I checked the settings, and it was still there. But when I flew,
still no bing scenery.

So what's the point of the cache? My wife lives where there is no Internet,
and I was hoping to take my laptop there, and have bing scenery, but it
Doesn't seem to work that way.