Hi! I am hosting a flyout in Tahiti this weekend. Zulu time listed in topic name, as well as date. In order to sign up, click the link below to be taken to my main thread. You may have to create an account to comment but it takes less that 2 minutes. All comms and info is there, I please go have a look!

https://globalaviators.org/t/15nov20...a-msfs2020/342

Long hauls and even small island hoppers, we’ve got the most realistic flyout yet.

I hope you sign up or consider it!