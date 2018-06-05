Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Scenery Area Question

  Today, 02:01 PM
    cj75s
    cj75s
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lochness side, Scotland
    Posts
    20

    Default Scenery Area Question

    I am wanting to add the many airports around New York and Washington. Can I create a folder called, say, My New York and put the required .bgl files into it then add it as a scenery area from within fsx?

    I think it should work but has anyone done this?

    thanks in anticipation.
  Today, 02:32 PM
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,241

    Default

    You certainly can. I've organized all my non-default sceneries that way.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
  Today, 02:32 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,033

    Default

    It should work! Give it a try!

    Like minds, eh, Larry!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
