Thread: FlightSim Community Survey 2020 Now Online

  Today, 01:56 PM
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson is offline Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,585
    Blog Entries
    22

    FlightSim Community Survey 2020 Now Online

    13-23 November 2020 Navigraph is conducting a FlightSim Community Survey together with several major add-on developers and organizations within the flight simulation community. The survey, the largest of its kind, aims to gauge the prevailing flight simulation trends and users' requests for future development.

    Like previous years, this survey has an emphasis on the major flight simulators such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockeed Martin Prepar3D and Laminar Research X-Plane, but now also includes questions about simulators on mobile devices, combat simulators, and helicopter simulation.

    This is the largest and most comprehensive flight simulation survey in the world! By participating you are influencing the future of the community.

    On the 10th of December (tentatively) results will be presented on https://blog.navigraph.com, but also by the partners participating to this survey (to the extent they wish to do so).

    Take the survey:

    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fligh...r=flightsimcom
  Today, 02:16 PM
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    519

    Default

    Silly survey as it keeps throwing you back to an early page when it seems to think you have given a contradictory answer. No indication how much % you have completed either.

    I gave up and closed the Tab.
    Vern.
  Today, 02:58 PM
    Dwaffler
    Dwaffler is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Tucson, AZ.
    Posts
    49

    Default

    Got through the survey without problems here, very good survey!!
