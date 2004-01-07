Thread: No more CTDs?

I’ve been getting quite a lot of CTDs (crashes to desktop) lately, especially over the last two or three weeks.
Finally these appear to have stopped!
Apart from some serious issues a couple of weeks ago (when Windows Defender was preventing MSFS from launching) the sim usually crashes after about 6-8 hours if my plane is sat on the tarmac. Would often crash much quicker while actually flying.
I noticed that my RAM usage would slowly creep up from around 28% to around 42% - not a lot I know, but was this a cause of the CTDs?
Obviously we had another MSFS patch this week, but nVidia also released new graphics drivers (457.30) which I installed yesterday.
My RAM is supposed to have a speed of 3600. I read somewhere that reducing this can eliminate CTDs. I had previously reduced the speed to 3200 and have even turned XMP off but I was still getting the crashes.
Yesterday I set it to 3400.
After installing the latest graphics drivers, my GPU usage has certainly dropped. Using three screens, it would always be 100% even while parked on the tarmac (much less with just one screen) but now it’s around 92-93% while parked up.
My RAM usage however is now barely moving! Flight Sim has now been running non stop for nearly 18 hours and still only using 28% RAM.
Could reducing my RAM speed by just a small amount be the key? Could the new drivers have fixed the errors?
Not sure, but MSFS has never worked so well for me
I must also add that my Saitek panels are unplugged and their drivers uninstalled. I did that last week though & it didn’t seem to make any difference.
For anyone else having CTDs I recommend dropping their RAM speed slightly and install the new drivers
Regards
Steve
Bookmarks