Thread: No more CTDs?

    I’ve been getting quite a lot of CTDs (crashes to desktop) lately, especially over the last two or three weeks.
    Finally these appear to have stopped!

    Apart from some serious issues a couple of weeks ago (when Windows Defender was preventing MSFS from launching) the sim usually crashes after about 6-8 hours if my plane is sat on the tarmac. Would often crash much quicker while actually flying.
    I noticed that my RAM usage would slowly creep up from around 28% to around 42% - not a lot I know, but was this a cause of the CTDs?

    Obviously we had another MSFS patch this week, but nVidia also released new graphics drivers (457.30) which I installed yesterday.
    My RAM is supposed to have a speed of 3600. I read somewhere that reducing this can eliminate CTDs. I had previously reduced the speed to 3200 and have even turned XMP off but I was still getting the crashes.
    Yesterday I set it to 3400.

    After installing the latest graphics drivers, my GPU usage has certainly dropped. Using three screens, it would always be 100% even while parked on the tarmac (much less with just one screen) but now it’s around 92-93% while parked up.
    My RAM usage however is now barely moving! Flight Sim has now been running non stop for nearly 18 hours and still only using 28% RAM.
    Could reducing my RAM speed by just a small amount be the key? Could the new drivers have fixed the errors?
    Not sure, but MSFS has never worked so well for me

    I must also add that my Saitek panels are unplugged and their drivers uninstalled. I did that last week though & it didn’t seem to make any difference.

    For anyone else having CTDs I recommend dropping their RAM speed slightly and install the new drivers


    Regards
    Steve
    At last, a constructive post that may help others.

    Many others with the problems you have experienced would have been on here complaining that MSFS is rubbish and announced that they were going back to FS9.

    It took me years to get FSX to how I wanted it but perservering with sorting out the FSX ctd's and other issues (oom for one) I learn't a lot about the sim along the way. Why is everyone so impatient !

    Happy days Steve
    Stinger

