Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Hello young flight simmers???

  1. Today, 09:35 PM #1
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    989

    Default Hello young flight simmers???

    Similar to the other thread for oldies...

    ...how many under 60's here?
    I don't think there are too many. The under 40's, think we may be struggling to find more than one or two.
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:08 PM #2
    ussmidway's Avatar
    ussmidway
    ussmidway is online now Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Lexington, KY
    Posts
    387

    Default

    55
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:37 PM #3
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    989

    Default

    Let's see what happens, think there are only 2 people I can think of who may beat me for youngest. No, I'm not that young either! haha
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight - "Hello Muddah Hello Faddah" the game
    By jandjfrench in forum Microsoft Flight
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 03-08-2012, 04:16 PM
  2. EAA Young Eagles
    By positiveg in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-17-2003, 07:09 PM
  3. Hello to all simmers...
    By Magtastic in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-04-2003, 10:20 PM
  4. hello to all west indian/ caribbean simmers
    By judesman in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-09-2002, 02:55 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules