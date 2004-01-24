Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: No more FS9 full screen mode with latest W10 update?

    No more FS9 full screen mode with latest W10 update?

    After the last update a day or so ago, none of my installs will go to full screen mode. Alt enter causes it to just go to a small black box with the wheel spinning. And that’s it.

    Windows 10 killing FS9 each update it seems.
    JSMR:

    Its fixed!!!!!
    Weird, something changed regarding the display drivers and disabled the GPU.

    Its working again great!! I love windows 10!!! YAY YAY YAY

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JSMR View Post
    Its fixed!!!!!
    Weird, something changed regarding the display drivers and disabled the GPU.

    Its working again great!! I love windows 10!!! YAY YAY YAY

    I love Win 10 as well. It makes me totally appreciate my Win 7. lol
    Mark Daniels
