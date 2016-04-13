Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: elevator controls do not respond to inputs

    cappolatw
    elevators show movement per control inputs, however the plane does not respond. what am I doing wrong?
    Cavulife
    It sounds like you’re flying in a vacuum. I’d try a different airport. . Sorry, I couldn’t resist.

    How are you able to take off?
    plainsman
    Have you calibrated your device and do you have the Modern rather than Legacy flight model selected?
