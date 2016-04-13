Thread: elevator controls do not respond to inputs

elevators show movement per control inputs, however the plane does not respond. what am I doing wrong?
elevators show movement per control inputs, however the plane does not respond. what am I doing wrong?
It sounds like you’re flying in a vacuum. I’d try a different airport. . Sorry, I couldn’t resist.
How are you able to take off?
Have you calibrated your device and do you have the Modern rather than Legacy flight model selected?
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
Bookmarks