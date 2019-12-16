Thread: Auto Pilot Issue

How exactly are you disengaging the autopilot? Unless you click the AP button to switch off the AP master, autopilot is still active and will engage wings level (LVL) mode, sometimes known as Roll mode, which will maintain the currently selected heading and altitude until the AP master is switched off.
