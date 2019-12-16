Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Auto Pilot Issue

    Bangemout
    Feb 2011
    Default Auto Pilot Issue

    Using the TBM 930 and Cessna 172 as examples, if you disengage from auto pilot, the aircraft struggles to freely respond to aileron and elevator control.

    In the old FSX, we used to turn on and off the heading bug to release full control. That doesn’t apply to MSFS2020.

    Any way around this?
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    How exactly are you disengaging the autopilot? Unless you click the AP button to switch off the AP master, autopilot is still active and will engage wings level (LVL) mode, sometimes known as Roll mode, which will maintain the currently selected heading and altitude until the AP master is switched off.
