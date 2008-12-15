Thread: European ATC Phraseology mod now available

Full details and the download link is on the FS Insider forums here: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...eleased/316084
Thanks for the info Tim. Any chance of a Yorkshire ATC too? .
You're welcome Steve. The LukeAirTool mod has a Jet2 Flight Attendant recording in a broad Yorkshire accent: https://flightsim.to/file/652/lukeairtool
Wow, that’s great
I’ll certainly check that out later, thanks.
ATC: G-BTAW*, tha's framing like a wooden 'un, GO AROUND.
YOU: Be reight.
ATC: WILL IT 'ECKERS LIKE BE REIGHT. Get thissen round or there'll be some 'ecky thump when tha lands.
* My legal team says I should mention that GBTAW is my online XBox ID, but there is an actual aircraft with that registration in the UK which has nothing to do with me!
