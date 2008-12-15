Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: European ATC Phraseology mod now available

  Today, 03:21 PM #1
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default European ATC Phraseology mod now available

    Full details and the download link is on the FS Insider forums here: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...eleased/316084
  Today, 03:28 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    Thanks for the info Tim. Any chance of a Yorkshire ATC too? .

  Today, 03:38 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    You're welcome Steve. The LukeAirTool mod has a Jet2 Flight Attendant recording in a broad Yorkshire accent: https://flightsim.to/file/652/lukeairtool
  Today, 03:48 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    Wow, that’s great
    I’ll certainly check that out later, thanks.

  Today, 05:22 PM #5
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Any chance of a Yorkshire ATC too?
    Eeh! I can imagine the conversation I'd get:

    ATC: G-BTAW*, tha's framing like a wooden 'un, GO AROUND.

    YOU: Be reight.

    ATC: WILL IT 'ECKERS LIKE BE REIGHT. Get thissen round or there'll be some 'ecky thump when tha lands.

    * My legal team says I should mention that GBTAW is my online XBox ID, but there is an actual aircraft with that registration in the UK which has nothing to do with me!
