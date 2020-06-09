Hey guys,

I'm releasing a full gaugepack for cessna 172 for FSX, it connects with simulator using FSUIPC. Ferfect if you are using a second monitor or have a second pc running WIDEFS.

Click image for larger version.  Name: screenshot2 (1).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 335.1 KB  ID: 223741

  • Automatically adjusts to the resolution of the monitor you choose to run, just remenber to run the MonitorManager first.


  • The gauges are individually resizable, you can move across the screen(slew mode, press 'E' on the keyboard) and toggle the visibility on/off(press 'H'). The position and size of the gauge are saved by the sofware so you just need to set it right once.