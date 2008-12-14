Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Beach Baron Problems.

    waymon
    Post Beach Baron Problems.

    Why is the beach Baron so squirrely? I'm having a hard time keeping it level! What am I doing wrong? or is that the nature of that plane?
    will someone guide me to a tutorial please.
    lcomer
    Default

    I’ve only flown it a few times. It did not appear to be as stable as other aircraft. Just my humble
    Opinion. Not sure if it’s a quirk or an actual issue.
    waymon
    Default

    thanks
