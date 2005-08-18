My A320 flew fairly well before this update although I had to manually fly the vnav path. Now, following Update 6 the Autopilot is pretty well useless and the Airbus has a mind of its own even with the A320N mod. It takes about 30 minutes to set up a flight so its disheartening to repeatedly run out of control then CRASH.
I've decided this sim is only fit for VFR. IFR is a waste of time. Each time I start the Sim there's a new problem.
FS2020 is simply a pretty version of FSX-even the daft ATC voices and actions are the same. Some will say it's early days in the Sim's life but it has been released well before it's time and we are paying for its development. Nice one Microsoft.