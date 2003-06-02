Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Camsim A350 behaving oddly

  Today, 07:29 AM
    ac103010
    Default Camsim A350 behaving oddly

    Installed a Camsim A350. Looks quite nice. But it has 2 problems (so far, at least)

    First is that with throttles at idle and parking brake on the aircraft creeps forward. Well, it's a little more than a creep.

    Second is that when taking off (everything set correctly, flaps, etc) everything is fine until about 120 kts then the aircraft starts to veer off. The direction is random and no amount of input from the joysick stops it. It continues until it spins through 180 then continues backwards until it come to a stop. When I check outside views I find the the aircraft has "banked" whilst still on the ground and the nose driven into the ground.

    Odd, huh?
  Today, 08:11 AM
    Downwind66
    Default

    Allan - You still haven't told us where you got this Camsim A350, freeware or payware, got a file name where one of us can look at the download to see if anything stands out?

    If you could copy and paste the aircraft.cfg to a post that would help also! That might get long, so forget that, just let us know where you got the download from with the file name!

    In other words, anything other than a brief discussion might help in determining what is causing the problems!

    Many of us on here are willing to help where we can, but we are not mind readers either!

    Let us know! Rick
