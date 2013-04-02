Thread: Download STUCK, keeps trying to download same file over and over

Hi
I downloaded FS2020 and it worked fine, so my PC must be capable.
I then tried to add an airport (High Wycombe), the download crashed (not sure if that is the right terminiology)
I am not sure of the exact chain of events from there, but ultimately FS2020 wouldnt work.
I have literally purchased a new PC to play this game, so I bit the bullet and decided that nothing ventured nothing gained, I reset the PC and completely re-installed windows again with a brand new fresh copy of windows, thinking that would HAVE to sort it.
But no , it hangs (again not sure if right terminology) when it gets to a specific file (see attached) and then keeps trying to download it endlessly.
STEAM have provided me me with basic support but have now said it is a launch iss ue ...but it isnt it is a download issue.
I am still using the same login with STEAM as I did when I first downloaded the game and when it did actually work for (less than a week)
Could there be some kind of 'LINK' between STEAM internal settings and the above issue?
I have followed STEAM's support sussgestions but nothing makes a difference.
I would really appreciate some help / feedback / support in getting this game to download again
