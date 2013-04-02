Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Download STUCK, keeps trying to download same file over and over

  1. Today, 03:56 AM #1
    Bighandal's Avatar
    Bighandal
    Bighandal is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Download STUCK, keeps trying to download same file over and over

    Hi
    I downloaded FS2020 and it worked fine, so my PC must be capable.
    I then tried to add an airport (High Wycombe), the download crashed (not sure if that is the right terminiology)
    I am not sure of the exact chain of events from there, but ultimately FS2020 wouldnt work.
    I have literally purchased a new PC to play this game, so I bit the bullet and decided that nothing ventured nothing gained, I reset the PC and completely re-installed windows again with a brand new fresh copy of windows, thinking that would HAVE to sort it.
    But no , it hangs (again not sure if right terminology) when it gets to a specific file (see attached) and then keeps trying to download it endlessly.
    STEAM have provided me me with basic support but have now said it is a launch iss ue ...but it isnt it is a download issue.

    I am still using the same login with STEAM as I did when I first downloaded the game and when it did actually work for (less than a week)
    Could there be some kind of 'LINK' between STEAM internal settings and the above issue?
    I have followed STEAM's support sussgestions but nothing makes a difference.

    I would really appreciate some help / feedback / support in getting this game to download again
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: MS download error.png  Views: 0  Size: 102.9 KB  ID: 223739  
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:12 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    623

    Default

    Hi, sorry to hear you’re having problems. I bought MSFS from the MS Store myself so not sure I can help, but you might be able to repair the sim? I’m assuming it’s the same as the store version in this way.
    Go into app settings & try “repair” - failing that, maybe “reset” will work.
    Of course neither might help but it’s probably worth a try,

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight Simulator X Installation Keeps Getting Stuck On Removing Applications
    By adamgerrywatt in forum FSX
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 02-27-2018, 03:31 AM
  2. Trying To Download Hawaiian Airlines 767-300 for FSX..Full File
    By islandplayer in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-04-2013, 12:55 AM
  3. FSX and FS 2004 on same hard drive at same time?
    By Captain America in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-07-2006, 03:05 PM
  4. Same Bird,Same World...arriving this time : )
    By benkorn in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-08-2003, 06:22 PM
  5. Same Plane, Same Time, Same Flight, Different Sky!...
    By Dennis_Sabre in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-15-2003, 05:19 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules