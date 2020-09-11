Hi Everybody,

I released version 1.3.0 a few minutes ago.

Tonight we are in Florida performing a final run on the night lighting editing package. I managed to get the camera in front of the F/O seat where it doesn't interfere with the dual yoke. This will give you a better view of the lighting effects I get to see at night. Just wish I could film and upload in 4K! Maybe some day.

Link shown in you tube video description.