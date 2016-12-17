Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Having Issues with my FAIB Boeing 737's

  1. Today, 04:06 PM #1
    CountableRex89
    CountableRex89 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Posts
    2

    Default Having Issues with my FAIB Boeing 737's

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Untitled.png  Views: 3  Size: 435.4 KB  ID: 223737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:59 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,028

    Default

    Looks like you are missing your raydomes.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FAIB 737 radome
    By usair113 in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-17-2016, 03:25 AM
  2. Maximum number of aircraft in aircraft.cfg (FAIB 737-800w)
    By nbeauchamp in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-01-2016, 06:41 AM
  3. Black texture ai aircraft (FAIB 738)
    By DJAlter70 in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-24-2014, 04:52 PM
  4. Repaint Requests for FAIB 737
    By evan33 in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-12-2013, 09:40 PM
  5. Im having having a problem with my heading indicators?
    By Kendawg22 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-23-2003, 08:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules