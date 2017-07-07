Is it normal for the 2 different panels to show wind direction in a different way?

For example, if you're flying north and the wind is FROM the south the PFD will show the arrow pointing UP meaning a tail wind. The MFD will show the arrow pointing down which is showing the direction the wind is coming from.

This seems odd to me. Is that how it would be on the panels in a real plane? Today I'm flying the Longitude, but I've seen it in all the planes with PFD/MFD.