Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Attitude Indicator

  1. Today, 03:29 PM #1
    larglo
    larglo is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Location
    Mt Juliet, TN
    Posts
    4

    Default Attitude Indicator

    Well, about the time I thought everything might be coming along OK, Yep, got another mandatory update came up. This time it was only about 1 GB. but, afterwards I noticed all the digital gauges went went dark after about a minute or so of flying. After trying another plane, with standard gauges, the Attitude Indicator, spun around upside down an stayed there. The plane stayed level, only the gauge went screwy.
    Anyone know why, on this one! Cause,,,,I'm lost!!!

    Larry
    Last edited by larglo; Today at 03:32 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. attitude indicator smoothness
    By djbowler in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-24-2003, 08:21 AM
  2. Dassault Falcon 50 inactive attitude indicator
    By jsmiranda in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-13-2002, 02:19 AM
  3. T-38 Attitude Indicator(s) Pitch Indications
    By Mizuu in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-30-2002, 06:20 PM
  4. Attitude Indicator calibration/adjustment.
    By kleinhp in forum FS2002
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-17-2002, 05:02 PM
  5. Attitude Indicator/Artificial Horizon almost useless
    By dustoff75 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 05-14-2002, 05:53 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules