Thread: Found a scenery bug - Mt Rushmore

Found a scenery bug - Mt Rushmore

    Found a post from back in August about this?

    I wanted to recreate my October road trip to the Mt Rushmore monument by plane. Flew from KRAP (Rapid City Regional) in the C152, headed S/W, followed the roads, got to the Monument facility, parking garages, main building, amphitheater etc all perfectly rendered but the rock face above it all has NO carvings of the 4 Presidents?

    yes, I've submitted a report to the Zendesk.

    A curiosity to say the least - lol
    There's an excellent mod for Mt. Rushmore here: https://flightsim.to/file/501/mt-rushmore-scenery
    I noticed that missing rushmore on the first day. I attributted to the developers nationality (French) rather than a deliberate omission. To them, it's just not that important. And that's OK. Just like Hoover Dam is woefully understated, as is Niagrara Falls. They have other things to focus on other than American landmarks. Hopefully, the North American update will include many of the landmarks we Americans hold dear, and take for granted.

    In the mean time, there are scenery downloads to compensate. Right here on FS.com there are several (Mt. Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Devils Tower and Yosemite) available for free, and the wonderful Washington Landmarks from DRZ - well worth the cost.
