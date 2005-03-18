Thread: Found a scenery bug - Mt Rushmore

I noticed that missing rushmore on the first day. I attributted to the developers nationality (French) rather than a deliberate omission. To them, it's just not that important. And that's OK. Just like Hoover Dam is woefully understated, as is Niagrara Falls. They have other things to focus on other than American landmarks. Hopefully, the North American update will include many of the landmarks we Americans hold dear, and take for granted.
In the mean time, there are scenery downloads to compensate. Right here on FS.com there are several (Mt. Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Devils Tower and Yosemite) available for free, and the wonderful Washington Landmarks from DRZ - well worth the cost.
Asus Z97-A, Intel I7-4770K, nVidia RTX 3070, 32gb ram(1600), 3 ssd drives -4tb total, 1 nvme ssd (500gb),
Samsung CH890-34" curved - 3440x1440 monitor, Bose Companion 5 PC speakers
Bookmarks