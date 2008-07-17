Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: looking for GOOD step by step tutorial

    aces6
    looking for GOOD step by step tutorial

    this whole year has me feeling all kind of ways ask I'm being trying and failing to grasp the whole process of aircraft modeling in GMAX. Is there a someone better verse at teaching in clear and concise manner, NO reader long winded textbook-ecs documentary on hands on In-depth videos.
    PAULCRAIG
    Default

    You could try Milton Shupe's Cessna 162 tutorial, it is really good for beginners & you can find it here.
