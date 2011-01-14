Things have been going good with FS9 until yesterday when I got a new update for Windows 10.

Afterwards FS9 started up with the window of the DC3. Then I got a message " You'll need a new app to open this MS-Gamingoverlay"

I have a mouse so I clicked the right button to get the program to continue starting the sim.

It deleted the background and went black. The little wheel came up and just stayed there. The sim did not complete the start up

Using Ctl Alt Del if got the Task Manager to show and clicking it I got no response.

The only way to get out was to turn off the computer. It is a Acer A515-51-5398 and has been working well until the Win update.

Anyone have any ideas?