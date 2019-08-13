Hi,

I have a problem with FSXWX, or I think it is the problem. I am running Windows 8 and FSX acceleration. recently FSX stops working and goes mack to the "free flight" page. this is usually after about an hour or so. I am also running Worldwide Virtual Acars at the same time and PMDG aircraft. this started after using updating to the new version of FSXWX 1.6.3 which was mandatory as the earlier versions wont work with their new server "apparently". the version 1.6.3 worked for a while but now these issues. I have the latest .net, FSUIPC (free version)

I tried the following. Ran without Acars but with FSXWX and PMDG and it crashed. Ran it with just Acars and PMDG and all was OK. I tried this with PMDG 744, 777, and 738 and had all the same issues. I tried the UIAutomationCore.dll 18000 version and the 16386 version but to no avail. So the next thing that i did was to install a new HDD into my PC installed Windows 10 Pro and duel booted my PC. A fresh installation of FSX and Acceleration. loaded my SA scenery, as well as PMDG and got the same issues. did all the above tests but to no avail.

has anyone had similar issues and maybe rectified the issues? i have posted this on other forums but without comment.

Regards
Steve