Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: A320 autopilot problem

  1. Today, 04:59 AM #1
    shb7
    shb7 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    121

    Default A320 autopilot problem

    I'm flying the a320 after today's update. I'm on autopilot, altitude and speed. Speed was 303 knots. I was climbing but
    The vs was only 500 fpm. I changed it to 1,800 fpm. So it increase the climb rate, but then it decreased the speed to 255
    Even though it was only at 60% power. Then after it got to my altitude, it increased the speed back to 303, like it didn't,
    Want to use full power. Why would it do that? It seems like on autothrottle, it doesn't want to go above 59% power.
    Last edited by shb7; Today at 05:18 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Adding Autopilot to non-autopilot aircraft
    By Jib01 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-20-2016, 10:44 AM
  2. Project Airbus A320 Autopilot disengaged problem
    By CptKD in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-28-2013, 11:05 AM
  3. Autopilot - how do I control bank angle in autopilot?
    By murfman89 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-02-2010, 04:46 AM
  4. IFDG Jetblue A320 autopilot speed problem
    By jsr418 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-22-2010, 02:42 PM
  5. DreamFleet 727 not work autopilot 727 autopilot tutorial help
    By luisdeaf in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-02-2006, 04:04 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules