Thread: Fsx aircraft please?

Good Morning everybody.
Is it possible to Use FSX Aircraft in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Please?
Many thanks
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
Some can be used but they have to be modified first and don't work 100%. Do a google search to find programs that convert them.
