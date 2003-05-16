Thread: Fsx aircraft please?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Fsx aircraft please?

    Good Morning everybody.

    Is it possible to Use FSX Aircraft in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Please?

    Many thanks

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
    Default

    Some can be used but they have to be modified first and don't work 100%. Do a google search to find programs that convert them.
