I have been operating MSFS for the past few months without a problem. This morning, it will not launch. I press the icon in the task bar or in the Start menu and nothing happens. I tried launching it from MS Store. There was an error message there - the code was all zeros - so I hit the refresh button, downloaded a gigabyte of something and tried again. This time it opens the Asobo etc. screens then stops with the message 'Please insert MS FS game disc'. I have the digital version so no disc and even if I had, my gaming PC does not have a CD drive. I checked that my time and region settings were OK; checked that FS was allowed through my Defender firewall; turned off virus protection all to no avail. During its partial launch FS shows that the new update has been installed - 1.10.11.0 I have checked my MS account; my subscription services to Office work OK. There is plenty of room on my SSD and no other games are installed on this PC. Does anyone have any suggestions?