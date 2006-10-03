Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Insert MS FS Game Disk

  1. Today, 01:33 AM #1
    nsproles
    nsproles is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Adelaide, Australia.
    Posts
    69

    Default Insert MS F game disc

    I have been operating MSFS for the past few months without a problem. This morning, it will not launch. I press the icon in the task bar or in the Start menu and nothing happens. I tried launching it from MS Store. There was an error message there - the code was all zeros - so I hit the refresh button, downloaded a gigabyte of something and tried again. This time it opens the Asobo etc. screens then stops with the message 'Please insert MS FS game disc'. I have the digital version so no disc and even if I had, my gaming PC does not have a CD drive. I checked that my time and region settings were OK; checked that FS was allowed through my Defender firewall; turned off virus protection all to no avail. During its partial launch FS shows that the new update has been installed - 1.10.11.0 I have checked my MS account; my subscription services to Office work OK. There is plenty of room on my SSD and no other games are installed on this PC. Does anyone have any suggestions?
    Last edited by nsproles; Today at 01:53 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Insert Disk 4
    By 251lothrop in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-10-2006, 04:17 PM
  2. Insert Disk 4?
    By DP1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-10-2004, 10:37 PM
  3. INSERT DISK 4 to run FS2004
    By sahilshah in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-14-2004, 03:17 PM
  4. Do you need to insert a the FS2004 CD to play the game
    By noah_hath in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 07-11-2003, 06:08 PM
  5. Disk partition or no disk partition?
    By quickly08 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-02-2002, 08:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules