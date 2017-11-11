Here's an unusual shot - the sun and moon both setting at the same time.

Taken from the cockpit of the MSFS2020 747-8i on runway 25L at Ted Stevens International Airport (PANC) in Anchorage Alaska we see the sun to the left and the waning crescent moon ahead on the runway. This reflects todays actual sun and moon set times in PANC and the correct moon phase..

Click image for larger version.  Name: sm.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 150.7 KB  ID: 223734