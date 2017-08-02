Took off Hilo PHTO went west around the island to Hawi (upolu) airport PHUP. The plane is free on Orbx web site. This is FSX got it working great and looking good. A few more years then MSFS.Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_13-45-15-228.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 440.7 KB  ID: 223725Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_13-45-46-559.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 456.4 KB  ID: 223726Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_13-48-13-395.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 415.5 KB  ID: 223727Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-9-4-266.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 455.4 KB  ID: 223728Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-15-48-721.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 483.2 KB  ID: 223729Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-19-35-188.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 432.7 KB  ID: 223730Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-22-45-903.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 435.4 KB  ID: 223731Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-22-55-315.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 444.0 KB  ID: 223732Click image for larger version.  Name: tn_2020-11-10_14-24-10-478.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 361.3 KB  ID: 223733