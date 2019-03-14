Thread: New update and ctd

Did you launch the sim straight after the update? You should really close it and restart your PC after every update, also the control sensitivities have changed again so it's worth resetting them first before trying another flight.
Originally Posted by daspinall
installed new update... Set the 172 at Lowi set altitude hit the vertical speed and the bloody thing threw a CTD!!!!!! I too am getting very tired of this now............. for god sakes take it off the market and bring it back when it does what it says on the tin!!!! or maybe you need a few lawsuits thrown your way to motivate you... the thing is people are buying into something you can NOT DELIVER!! and failed to deliver update after update......
