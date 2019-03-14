Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: New update and ctd

  1. Today, 12:54 PM #1
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    572
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default New update and ctd

    installed new update... Set the 172 at Lowi set altitude hit the vertical speed and the bloody thing threw a CTD!!!!!! I too am getting very tired of this now............. for god sakes take it off the market and bring it back when it does what it says on the tin!!!! or maybe you need a few lawsuits thrown your way to motivate you... the thing is people are buying into something you can NOT DELIVER!! and failed to deliver update after update......
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 01:03 PM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:59 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    813

    Default

    But it isn't happening to everyone, so it is likely NOT the program, but a controller conflict in your setup.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:05 PM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,303

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    installed new update... Set the 172 at Lowi set altitude hit the vertical speed and the bloody thing threw a CTD!!!!!! I too am getting very tired of this now............. for god sakes take it off the market and bring it back when it does what it says on the tin!!!! or maybe you need a few lawsuits thrown your way to motivate you... the thing is people are buying into something you can NOT DELIVER!! and failed to deliver update after update......
    Did you launch the sim straight after the update? You should really close it and restart your PC after every update, also the control sensitivities have changed again so it's worth resetting them first before trying another flight.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:17 PM #4
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    572
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    no controller all keyboard on that flight and never got off the ground ctd! my sim is far worst than before the update now in two minds whether to just walk away from it all, that's how tired I've become waiting and let down update after update......
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:18 PM #5
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    572
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Did you launch the sim straight after the update? You should really close it and restart your PC after every update, also the control sensitivities have changed again so it's worth resetting them first before trying another flight.
    I did a reboot....
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:29 PM #6
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,303

    Default

    Is your LOWI scenery the default or a mod/addon? If it's a mod then it may not be compatible with the new version 1.10.11.0.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:37 PM #7
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    572
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Is your LOWI scenery the default or a mod/addon? If it's a mod then it may not be compatible with the new version 1.10.11.0.


    ha it's Orbx scenery will look at that later, thanks for suggestion Tiger....
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. new to the pmdg 747 and having CTD Please help
    By gtag in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-14-2019, 03:04 PM
  2. FSX CTD AFter 5 Minutes Following Latest Win 10 Update
    By BMangus in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-21-2017, 12:58 PM
  3. Online CTD still with the update!
    By DVA1427 in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-31-2005, 06:19 AM
  4. Text-o-matic CTD when making new livery.
    By DHLexpress in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-16-2004, 04:44 PM
  5. CTD with new F1 C152
    By FITZY in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-20-2004, 03:44 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules