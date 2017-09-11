Thread: Source for FSX

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Source for FSX

    Luscombe1940
    Dec 2019
    Wisconsin
    Source for FSX

    I am getting back into Flight Simming after a long absence. I just built a new PC i9-9700k and am waiting for an RTX3080.
    While waiting, I would like to get FSX installed.

    What is the best way to obtain a copy of the sim? I would like as a minimum the Deluxe Edition. I see there are some on Ebay but not sure if there will be an authorization issue or if a key is required.

    I know that there is a Steam version, I have never used steam so not sure if that is the best solution.

    I have original copies of most flight sims including MSFS 98, 2000 & 2002, CFS 1 & 2, IL, and others. Always had them loaded on my HD.

    Somehow I missed getting FSX and would like to do that now.

    As an aside, I do have MSFS2020 loaded but can't run w/o a GPU.

    Thanks in advance.
    loki
    Mar 2005
    Getting warmer now
    Default

    As the boxed edition has been out of print for years now, Steam is the easiest, and likely cheapest, option to acquire FSX. The Steam edition also has a number of fixes and tweaks applied out of the box.
